Payments fintech, PayNearMe, has launched Smart Switch. This represents a new, first-to-market technology that provides full card processing redundancy with a single integration and single contract. By onboarding clients to multiple merchant processors, the company can activate Smart Switch to re-route card transactions in the event of processor downtime or issues.
Modern payment providers incorporate redundancy and disaster recovery into their platforms. But many overlook a critical vulnerability: relying on just one merchant processor introduces an inherent single point of failure. This oversight leaves systems exposed to potential disruptions and risk.
“We can’t control when or how merchant processor failures or outages happen. But we can protect our clients from losses when card processing disruptions inevitably occur,” said Steve Kramer, Vice President of Product at PayNearMe.
“With Smart Switch, we simply hit a button when outages happen. In mere seconds, our clients are rerouted to another processor, allowing them to continue processing card transactions.”
Smart Switch makes card processing redundancy and reliability available to all PayNearMe clients, regardless of their technical expertise or resources.
Smart Switch: protecting against revenue loss and reputational risks
“Redundant card processing has long been the standard for highly sophisticated e-commerce merchants. But this has been out of reach for most due to the complex technical expertise and ongoing maintenance required. Our clients gain access to Smart Switch with no additional work or configuration.
“Failure to provide card processing redundancy exposes businesses to revenue loss, escalates costs due to surges in customer service inquiries. And it can have significant reputational risks. With Smart Switch, we’re shielding our clients from these outage-related losses and sending a clear message to the industry. Card processing redundancy is crucial for billers and iGaming operators. Payment platforms that don’t incorporate this level of redundancy will quickly become irrelevant.”