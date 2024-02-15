India-based branchless banking and digital network, PayNearby, has unveiled the Digital Naari platform. This aims to generate long-term self-employment for women across Bharat. This programme is designed to provide additional income generation opportunities for women in rural and semi-urban areas. Specifically, it recognises their pivotal role as equal contributors in the nation’s growth.
The initiative aligns with the government’s ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative. The platform seeks to onboard and uplift 100,000 women by the end of 2025, facilitating their economic empowerment. The goal is to help women business owners, single women, and women with literacy challenges to have sustainable livelihood opportunity while enhancing their financial well-being and fostering self-reliance.
PayNearby has a strong network of over 10,000 women collectively steering more than INR10bn ($120.4m) of transaction annually. The Digital Naari platform aims to broaden this network by partnering with organisations, self-help groups, and individuals dedicated to promoting sustainable livelihood among rural women.
Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said, “In the journey of a nation’s progress, true advancement is achieved when women stand as equal contributors. At PayNearby, we recognise women as the GDP reserve of our nation, wielding the power to drive social and economic change. It is our privilege to participate in the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative. It is dedicated to unleashing their potential and contributing to a sustainable future.
Our collaborations with various livelihood missions, including Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajeevika), Grameen Foundation India, are propelling countless women towards economic independence and societal recognition through our Digital Naari app.
