DataMesh Group CEO Mark Nagy. Credit: National Australia Bank Limited ABN.

DataMesh Group, a provider of payments software and data analytics, has secured an investment of $30m in its Series A round led by Australia’s NAB Ventures.

The fundraise was also joined by new investors Deutsche Bank and ANZ’s investment unit, 1835i Ventures.

NAB Ventures is also forging an alliance with DataMesh to provide its business clients with improved point-of-sale options.

The firm also took part in DataMesh’s $12m Pre-Series A funding round held in March last year.

NAB group executive for business and private banking Andrew Irvine said: “DataMesh’s Australian owned and managed technology – which fuses highly secure instore and eCommerce payment systems with on-shore customer data analytics – is one such game changer.

“We’re already live and piloting DataMesh’s technology with a select group of our merchant customers.

“The pilot programme is progressing well, and we’re excited by the plans and opportunities this partnership will deliver for customers.”

DataMesh’s technology has been designed to help merchants with tailor-made payment tools and data analytics that can consolidate in-store and online transactions.

DataMesh Group CEO Mark Nagy said: “This investment is an overwhelming endorsement of the strength of our business model and unique payments solution.

“We’ve raised this capital despite global economic headwinds which is testament to the quality, confidence, and strength of our business proposition.

“Our solution is the answer to a market that has been under-served for a long time. Our commercial partnerships show that our model for back-end payments, with the ability to drive payments without disrupting the merchant acquiring relationship, is the future of global payments.

In June last year, DataMesh announced a partnership with Ingenico to improve payment services in Australia.