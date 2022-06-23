DataMesh joins forces with Ingenico to enhance payment services in Australia

Worldline brand Ingenico has joined forces with Sydney-based payment services software company DataMesh group to support the latter’s growth strategy in Australia.

Under the tie-up, Ingenico launched its latest Axium range of Android smart Point Of Sale (POS) terminals to DataMesh’s merchant and retailer network in the country.

The integration of Ingenico’s AXIUM DX8000 Android-based terminals with DataMesh’s payment solution software is expected to provide merchants with a “frictionless payment solution” providing real-time transactions.

It will also offer enhanced security levels, allowing acquirers to focus on their partnership with the merchants.

Ingenico will also help DataMesh expand its ability to offer new capabilities to merchants while allowing it to bring down the burden put on acquiring banks of processing transactions.

DataMesh founder and CEO Mark Nagy said: “Ingenico is trusted amongst merchants and acquirers globally, so naturally this partnership helps us expand our offering and confidently seed our payments technology into new markets.

“At DataMesh, we are determined to make elegant and seamless solutions for all parties involved in financial payments, and we know that Ingenico shares this determination, and we look forward to working with them over the course of this partnership.”

The partnership is expected to further accelerate Ingenico’s strategy to fortify its position as an ecosystem enabler empowering commerce and retailers across all channels in the Australian market.

Ingenico Pacific managing director Anushka Weeratunga said: “We are delighted to form this long-term strategic partnership with DataMesh into the highly dynamic Australian market as well as support Datamesh with the full set of Ingenico’s market leading capabilities. This is one of many milestones we look forward to delivering into the region in partnership with Datamesh”.

Last month, Ingenico teamed up with UK-based payment processing specialist Inspire Payment Services as its primary supplier of payment terminals.