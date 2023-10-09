Dojo launches pocket-sized card machine image credit: shutterstock.com

One in five Brits appreciate the opportunity to visit a bar or restaurant more than they did 12 months ago. And according to data from payments company Dojo around a quarter (25%) now seek venues where they know they will have a great experience.

Some 33% say they would prioritise a memorable time in a restaurant or bar more so than they would the chance to save money. Meantime, 60% says that they are spending the same or more than they were a year ago.

Hospitality and speed key in creating the best diner experience

Almost all (84%) Brits believe that the right hospitality is essential when visiting a bar or restaurant. 23% said they would look for an alternative venue nearby, and likely not return if a restaurant or bar looked as though it would take too long to serve them. Technology can help restaurants and bars turn tables faster and create a slicker experience for staff and customers.

Nearly a third (29%) also expressed a preference for paying for their meals or drinks at the moment of ordering. Over half (56%) said that their experience is enhanced when they receive the bill promptly. Nearly three in ten (26%) express their willingness to reward fast service with a more generous tip. This suggests a desire and appreciation for a streamlined and efficient dining experience.

Dojo Pocket: processing orders and payments at guests’ tables

The research coincides with the launch of Dojo Pocket. The new card machine is the same size as a modern smartphone. Dojo says that it fits into a server’s apron or pocket. It allows servers to process orders and payments from guests’ tables and gives customers the option to pay there and then. Venues can save up to four minutes in service time per table.

Dojo says it is committed to helping merchants thrive in the experience economy. It believes innovative tech such as Dojo Pocket and evolved processes such as next-day payments to merchants are crucial innovations within payments.

Jon Knott, head of consumer insight, Dojo, said: “It is encouraging to see that despite tough times Brits still seek to support both small and large hospitality businesses and continue to value a fantastic night out, enjoyable lunch, and memorable get-togethers across Britain’s high streets. Innovations like Dojo Pocket enhance speed of service, allowing staff to focus on creating memorable experiences while turning tables faster.”

.