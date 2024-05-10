South Korea: payment cards continue to dominate image credit shutterstock

Payment cards remain the most preferred payment tool for e-commerce purchases in South Korea, collectively accounting for over half (54%) of the total e-commerce payments in 2023, signifying a strong preference for secure and convenient transactions among the online shoppers, finds GlobalData, publishers of EPI.

GlobalData E-Commerce Analytics

GlobalData’s E-Commerce Analytics reveals that the e-commerce market in South Korea grew by 10% in 2023 to reach KRW150.3trn ($115.1bn) as an increasing number of consumers shift from offline to online purchases. The market is set to increase at 9.1% to reach KRW164trn ($125.6bn) in 2024.

Poornima Chinta, Senior Banking and Payments Analyst at GlobalData, said: “South Korea’s e-commerce market is the third largest (in terms of value) in the Asia-Pacific region and lags only behind China and Japan. It has evolved at a rapid pace in the past few years supported by the country’s robust digital infrastructure, including high internet and smartphone penetration as well as digital retail innovations such as the use of drones and robots for deliveries, AI-powered personalisation, and live stream shopping.”

GlobalData Financial Services Consumer Survey

According to GlobalData’s 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey, around 81% of consumers in South Korea reported having shopped online in the past six months, while only 10.2% of respondents cited that they never shopped online.

Among the various payment tools, payment cards lead the e-commerce space with a combined market share of 54.3% in 2023. Among card types, credit and charge cards are highly favoured, accounting for a 48.5% share. This is due to the value-added benefits, including interest free instalment payment options, reward programmes, cashback, and discounts associated with these cards.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

However, alternative payment tools are slowly catching up with payment cards and are the second most preferred payment method for e-commerce payments. This can be attributed to the security, convenience, and comfort associated with this payment method. Alternative payments collectively account for a 32.9% share in 2023, with some of the popular brands being Samsung Pay, Naver Pay, and China UnionPay.

Cash accounted for a share of just 2% of e-commerce payments, reflecting the strong use of electronic payment methods in the country.

Chinta added: “South Korea’s e-commerce market is poised for rapid expansion in the next few years. The market is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% between 2024 and 2028 to reach KRW233.1trn ($178.5bn) in 2028. Amidst their growing popularity, alternative payment methods are set to challenge the dominance of payment cards in the near future.”