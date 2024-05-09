Payment cards dominate e-commerce payments in New Zealand image credit shutterstock

Payment cards are the preferred payment method for e-commerce purchases in New Zealand, accounting for 57% share in 2023, reveals GlobalData, publishers of EPI.

GlobalData E-Commerce Analytics tool

GlobalData’s E-Commerce Analytics tool reveals that e-commerce market in New Zealand grew by 14% in 2023 to reach NZD12.3bn ($7.6bn), as increasing number of consumers shift from offline to online purchases. The e-commerce market is estimated to grow by 12.1% to reach NZD13.8bn ($8.5bn) in 2024.

Kartik Challa, Senior Banking and Payments Analyst at GlobalData, said: “The e-commerce market is well developed, supported by the country’s robust technology infrastructure, which ensures the availability of high-speed internet. In addition, the availability of secure online payment systems, expansion of logistics services, and the increasing number of online shoppers all supported e-commerce growth.”

Additionally, attractive offers during key online shopping events such as Black Friday, Singles’ Day, Click Frenzy, and Cyber Monday have contributed significantly to the e-commerce growth.

Meanwhile, the presence of secure payment solutions, such as Mastercard Identity Check, and faster checkout options such as Click to Pay and PayPal One Touch have encouraged consumers to shop online.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

GlobalData 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey

GlobalData’s 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey reveals that around 86% of consumers in New Zealand reported having shopped online in the past six months, while only 4.3% of respondents cited that they never shopped online.

Among the various tools used for e-commerce purchases, payment cards are the most preferred, demonstrating a strong attachment to this traditional payment method. They collectively account for 57% share in 2023 with credit and charge cards alone accounting for 36.6% share. Card usage is driven by benefits such as reward points, cashback, discounts at partner merchants, and the availability of instalment payment facilities.

While payment cards continue to dominate, alternative payment solutions are also increasingly being used for online purchases, collectively accounting for 23.2% share, with some of the popular brands being Afterpay Apple Pay, and PayPal.

Meanwhile, bank transfers are also used for e-commerce payments, with most banks providing online banking services as well as the ability to transfer funds quickly and securely, making it simple for consumers to use this payment method. Cash accounted for a share of just 3%, reflecting the strong use of electronic payment methods in the country.

Challa added: “New Zealand’s e-commerce market has shown consistent growth and is expected to reach NZD20.2bn by 2028, at an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 7.6% between 2024-2028. Evolving authentication measures that offer enhanced security and faster checkout options will further boost consumer confidence and encourage online payments.”