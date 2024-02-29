Payhawk has reported 89.4% global annual growth in SaaS revenues in 2023 combined with net revenue retention from new customers in 2023 at 151%. Carrying its strong product momentum into 2024, the company has also announced a number of key appointments, key partnerships, product expansions, and hiring across multiple markets.
Central to its momentum is an intensified focus on integrations, innovations and partnerships. Payhawk now features a native Microsoft Dynamics integration. Over 40 joint customers have been confirmed since becoming part of the Microsoft partner program and launching their Microsoft AppSource listing. It has also joined the Oracle NetSuite and Quickbooks marketplaces. In addition, it introduced a new partnership with Wise to power global international payments to all of its customers in more than 60 currencies.
Additionally, as a principal Visa Europe member, Payhawk can directly issue Visa cards to accelerate payment innovation for its clients worldwide.
“With our new Visa membership and our recently granted Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licenses covering the UK and EEA, one of our top priorities is further expanding our payment options. For example, we currently offer customers the choice between debit and credit cards in some markets. We will shortly offer this flexibility to all our clients. Also, on the back of the strong performance in 2023 and new licenses, we are planning to increase our headcount in the UK by 44%” said Hristo Borisov, CEO of Payhawk.
These developments build on an advanced, and externally validated, security and compliance framework, with SOC 1 and 2 certifications, as well as PCI DSS Level 1 and ISO 27001.
