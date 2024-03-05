Global spend management solution, Payhawk, has released its ‘Spring ‘24 edition’. This includes more than 15 new platform features, making it even easier for companies to manage and control spending at scale.
The updated product suite now includes Visa credit cards in Euros for new customers throughout the European Economic Area (EEA). It also provides a single platform for enterprises to easily issue and manage both credit and debit cards throughout the UK, US and the EEA.
Payhawk’s smart Visa cards now offer additional smart controls. These are based on the day, time, region, merchant and merchant category to help businesses eliminate non-compliant spending before it happens.
59 new integrations with leading HR systems such as Workday, Personio, BambooHR, Hibob and SAP SuccessFactors increase compliance. This results from automatically onboarding and offboarding employees to Payhawk with the appropriate policies.
“I’m delighted to announce our Spring’24 edition. This is packed with features to make it even easier for businesses to manage and control their spending. The focus of this release was adding more flexibility, control and innovation to our world-class corporate cards”, said Hristo Borisov, CEO and co-founder of Payhawk. “We remain committed to offering our clients the most sophisticated corporate cards on the market”, continued Hristo.
With this release, a greater range of card control options is available. This allows finance teams to define even more flexible and granular controls. For example, businesses can now limit card spending to pre-approved vendors, categories of merchants, countries, regions, times and days of the week.
Enhanced controls and automation, first marketplace integrations
In addition to the new card features, Payhawk released over 10 features to enhance controls and automation. This includes scheduling invoice payments for streamlining payment runs, segregation of payment duties to enforce the four eyes principle, and a new custom-built AI model to improve data extraction from documents in more than 65 languages.
Finally, Payhawk has enabled third parties to build vetted connected applications by opening up its platform APIs. And it has launched its first marketplace integrations with ERP systems Odoo and Exact Globe.