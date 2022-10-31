Payer, AmEx team up on B2B payments acceptance in Nordics

The service will cover several purchases and services. Credit: AhmadArdity from Pixabay.

Swedish B2B technology company Payer has forged an alliance with American Express (AmEx) to promote the adoption of digital payments across the Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Under the tie-up, firms that use Payer to make digital B2B transactions can accept payments through American Express Cards.

The service will cover a wide array of purchases and services, stated Payer.

Payer director of partnerships Daniel Brännström said: “Payer is excited to be partnering with American Express to provide our European B2B customers even greater payment choice when paying for goods and services on our B2B checkout, across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, automotive, consulting, and financial services.

“This aligns with our objective of being the preferred B2B Payments Service Provider across the Nordics and in Europe.”

According to Payer, it provides an accounts receivable automation service that features an invoicing solution, which now helps American Express Card members to use their cards to pay their invoice.

American Express VP of payment facilitation and small merchant partnerships Keith McDonald said: “Partnering with payment providers like Payer makes it easier for American Express to be accepted at more locations; this is particularly important in the growing B2B payments space.

“It also means that Cardmembers can use their Cards in even more places and have even greater choice of where they can use their Card.”

In April this year, AmEx reached an integration partnership with Nayax, a commerce enablement and payments platform, to enable payments across EEA and the UK.