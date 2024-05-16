Electronic Money Institution, PayDo, has expanded its SWIFT service capabilities to include 11 new currencies. The strategic enhancement enables PayDo to offer more versatile and inclusive financial services across global markets. With 24 currencies in total, PayDo corporate and individual clients now get a new frontier within international payment solutions.
As of this month, PayDo customers will benefit from the ability to conduct SWIFT transactions in a diverse range of currencies.
Currencies supported by PayDo’s SWIFT transactions
- AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham)
- AUD (Australian Dollar)
- BGN (Bulgarian Lev)
- BHD (Bahraini Dinar)
- CAD (Canadian Dollar)
- CHF (Swiss Franc)
- CNY (Chinese Yuan)
- CZK (Czech Koruna)
- DKK (Danish Krone)
- EUR (Euro)
- GBP (British Pound Sterling)
- HKD (Hong Kong Dollar)
- HUF (Hungarian Forint)
- ILS (Israeli New Shekel)
- JPY (Japanese Yen)
- MXN (Mexican Peso)
- NOK (Norwegian Krone)
- PLN (Polish Zloty)
- RON (Romanian Leu)
- SEK (Swedish Krona)
- SGD (Singapore Dollar)
- TRY (Turkish Lira)
- USD (United States Dollar)
- ZAR (South African Rand)
PayDo says that the expansion meets the growing need for better global transaction capabilities. It is aimed at markets with big economic growth and more international trade. Businesses and individuals using PayDo’s platform can now easily manage and execute global payments, tapping into emerging and established markets.
PayDo’s Head of Operations, Alexander Persidskyi, said: “With these new currencies, PayDo is breaking down barriers to financial inclusion and linking more points on the world’s economic map. This progress shows our unwavering commitment to offering top-notch and easy-to-use financial options.”
