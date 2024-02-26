Ordo has been accepted onto the Crown Commercial Services’ (CCS) newly launched open banking Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS). Ordo, the trading name of The Smart Request Company, is one the first fintechs to join the service. Specifically, Ordo’s turnkey solutions, including VRP (Variable Recurring Payments) are now immediately available for deployment by all government departments and public sector bodies across the UK.
Building on success, delivering value
Ordo says that its inclusion as a Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supplier builds on its success in the public sector. With local councils being under increasing financial pressure, there is real demand for instant and lower cost open banking services.
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.
In 2021/22, CCS claims to have helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.8bn
Secure and efficient payments tailored to the public sector
Ordo’s fully managed open banking services offer a secure and efficient alternative to traditional payment methods for public sector organisations. This helps to save taxpayers’ money and ease administrative burdens. With Ordo’s public sector Open Banking offering, central and local government can reduce reliance on costly card payments. These can include hefty transaction fees, and reap cost savings of 80% or more, boosting both financial and operational efficiency.
Through instant account-to-account transfers (A2A), public sector organisations can expedite payment processes. Immediate payment receipt and enhanced reconciliation, leads to smoother, more transparent funds management and improved operational efficiencies.
This comprehensive suite of digital payment services is white labelled. It can be seamlessly integrated through a single API. Its user-friendly design ensures that public sector organisations can begin using it immediately.
Craig Tillotson, CEO of Ordo said: ” We are delighted to be recognised by CCS as a trusted provider of open banking solutions for the public sector. Given our leading position in the development of open banking powered Variable Recurring Payment (VRP) services, and UK regulators’ drive to open up these consumer-friendly and cost-effective services to government bodies this year, the timing couldn’t be better for everyone.”