Every 100 users of online services involved in fraud networks image credit: shutterstock

One in every 100 users of a digital platform or service was a member of a fraud network in 2023. That is the conclusion of global verification platform Sumsub following internal research.

Fraud networks, or fraud rings, are groups of individuals–operating globally or within the same location. They jointly participate in fraudulent activities, such as multi-accounting, money laundering, money muling and personal data breaches. And they collaborate to take advantage of digital platforms, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, fintech apps, dating services, or online casinos.

In response, Sumsub is launching an upgraded Fraud Prevention solution. This aims to help businesses fight fraud networks and other rising threats, including account takeovers, chargeback fraud and bot attacks.

Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam: elevated fraud network activity

Fraud networks are found not only in growing economies like Bangladesh (10.2% of all users), Thailand (6.6%) or Vietnam (3.7%). They are also active in established markets such as Singapore (2.8%), Portugal (1.3%) and Spain (1%).

Other countries with notably higher rates of fraud rings include Oman (7.2%), China (4.6%), Hong Kong (2.9%), Kenya (2.8%), and Indonesia (2.2%).

The US and the UK had a much smaller instance of fraud rings, at just 0.2% each. Other markets, including Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Greece, have relatively lower rates, ranging between 0.1 – 0.3%.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“We’ve detected fraud networks ranging from 3 to over 750 users. In one case, a group of several dozen crypto exchange applicants in Estonia raised suspicion by uploading identical Proof of Address documents from an unlicensed foreign bank. This revealed potential attempts to issue multiple crypto cards to the same address.

“This is just one case of how serial fraud operates; other instances include money muling schemes, tech support scams, ransomware, phishing attacks, and account takeovers,” said Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI/ML at Sumsub.

‘Businesses must be prepared, protect platforms in advance’

“Fraud networks, however small they may seem right now, will gain prominence, just like AI-powered deepfakes. The damage caused by fraud rings is much more significant than that of individual scammers. Businesses must be prepared for this and protect their platforms in advance”.

Sumsub’s new solution goes beyond traditional anti-fraud or KYC methods. It says it ensures a fortified defence against a wide array of fraud. These include account theft, romance scams and payment fraud. It also sets action alerts to automatically trigger additional checks, to simplify the decision-making process and reduce false positives.