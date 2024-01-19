Alviere and Onafriq agree remittances deal image credit: shutterstock

Onafriq has chosen Alviere to enable payments and remittances from the US to Africa. Onafriq connects various payment schemes with more than 500 million mobile wallets, over 200 million bank accounts, and 400,000 small medium businesses in its network across Africa’s fast-growing yet fragmented payments ecosystem.

Cross-border payments are a critical lifeline for many African families and merchants. Onafriq has made enabling financial access across borders a core part of the company mission.

$53bn: remittances to sub-Saharan Africa in 2022

According to the World Bank, remittance flows to sub-Saharan Africa alone reached $53bn in 2022. This demonstrates the persistent role of immigrants in the financial well-being of friends and family living in their home countries. Companies like Onafriq and Alviere are transforming traditional financial services and providing access to economic opportunities across the continent. This dovetails perfectly with the missions of Alviere and Onafriq to provide critical access to financial services.

Onafriq selected Alviere for its breadth of solutions, technical expertise, and sound approach to regulation and compliance. Alviere says that it is uniquely positioned among embedded finance providers to enable cross-border payments from the US as a licensed money transmitter throughout the US and its territories.

Onafriq to leverage Alviere’s HIVE platform

Onafriq will leverage the Alviere HIVE platform and regulatory framework for processing payments originating from the US. This will ensure compliance with Anti-Money Laundering, sanctions, and fraud standards for U.S. financial institutions. This creates a seamless, safe, and secure experience for customers.

“We are proud to be a key part of the global effort to make sending a cross border payment as easy and as simple as making a phone call,” said Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO of Onafriq. “With Alviere’s technology and regulatory coverage, and our extensive footprint across the continent, we will enable fast and secure remittances while facilitating financial access and economic prosperity for Africans.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Alviere co-founder and CEO, Pedro Silva, added: “Onafriq is uniquely positioned to be a global leader in fintech. It is revolutionising cross-border payments throughout the African diaspora. We’re proud to be partnering with Dare and his team. Our joint focus is to enhance financial access for all people regardless of borders, history, or current means. Together, Onafriq and Alviere will enable a variety of efficient, competitive payment options for millions of consumers.”