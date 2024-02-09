Oliver Wyman to acquire Innopay image credit: shutterstock

Oliver Wyman, the global management consultancy and a business unit of Marsh McLennan has agreed a deal to buy Innopay. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Innopay is a consultancy firm specialising in digital transactions. Innopay will complement Oliver Wyman’s existing payments consulting capabilities. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close before the end of the first quarter of 2024, were not disclosed.

Innopay delivers strategy, scheme development, and execution in the domain of digital payments, open finance, digital identity, and data sharing. Its services capture an end-to-end offering in the payments sector. And it supports companies and organisations to identify and seize opportunities in a digital world.

Innopay CEO joins Oliver Wyman as SVP

Innopay will join Oliver Wyman as a specialist consulting business within the group’s European region. It will continue to operate in the Netherlands and Germany, maintaining its presence in Amsterdam and Frankfurt. Shikko Nijland, CEO, Innopay, will join as Senior Vice President and be part of Oliver Wyman’s payments leadership team.

Stephen Whitehouse, Partner and head of payments, Europe, Oliver Wyman, said: “The European payments landscape is undergoing significant transformation. This is driven by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and regulatory developments. Bringing Oliver Wyman and Innopay together creates a unique offering. This will accelerate the impact of our people and work as we unlock value through deep industry knowledge and collaboration.”

Shikko Nijland, CEO, Innopay added: “Oliver Wyman’s acquisition of Innopay is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation. Its global network and expertise will reinforce our ability to provide market-leading and exciting new opportunities, helping clients navigate the evolving landscape of digital transactions and providing additional opportunities for our colleagues.”