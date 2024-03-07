Nuke From Orbit has raised £500,000 in a pre-seed round to take its product to market. The UK-based startup aims to revolutionise mobile security.
The funding comes from several UK-based companies and investors. Backers include Oliver Bridgen, co-founder & COO of specialist FX broker Ballinger Group and Jordan Hallows, founder of Wey Bridging Finance.
Mobile phone theft is increasing but having a phone stolen is no longer just about replacing a handset. There is critical, valuable data stored on it. If criminals access it, the potential financial and reputational damage can be significant.
Instant invalidation of stolen data
Nuke From Orbit was founded to tackle this rising problem by providing the instant invalidation of stolen data. It cancels bank cards and secures digital accounts. This includes banking apps, email, digital wallets and social media. Nuke from Orbit says that its solution blocks the device SIM in a single action.
‘‘We’re not just aiming to disrupt the mobile security market. We’re on a journey to redefine it,” said James O’Sullivan, CEO and founder of Nuke From Orbit.
‘‘We are thrilled for the support from our investors who believe in our mission to safeguard mobile data. This investment is not just a financial boost. It is a propelling force that will catapult us towards expanding our partner base as we gear up to launch our dynamic partner portal.
“Our focus is clear. We’re on a mission to halt cybercriminals in their tracks, ensuring that people’s invaluable data remains secure and out of reach from prying eyes. While this monumental task has only been partially tackled before, with the backing of our investors, we’re now in a power-packed position to turn this ambition into reality.
Redefining the mobile security market
Bridgen added: “The knock-on effects of mobile phone theft is a huge problem that no one has adequately [dealt] with. After analysing the size of the addressable market, I was confident to support Nuke From Orbit’s mission to combat the growing threat of cyber and financial crimes.”
Nuke From Orbit will partner with financial, telecommunications, social media, De-Fi and other technology providers who give users access to platforms through mobile applications and interfaces.
The company will use the funding to prepare the technology for public beta testing in the UK in late 2024. It will then expand its team to bring partners on board. Subsequently, Nuke From Orbit plans to take the service global. It will prioritise countries with high smartphone adoption, higher crime rates and traction in financial services such as open banking.