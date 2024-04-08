Wise Platform, Wise’s infrastructure offering for banks, financial institutions, and enterprises has teamed up with Nubank.
The partnership marks another major step for the Wise Platform that now counts over 85 partners worldwide. Specifically, Nubank joins Wise partners that include Bank Mandiri, Shinhan Bank, IndusInd, BPCE, Monzo and Google Pay.
Nubank has more than 90 million customers across South America, with more than 85mn in Brazil. Nubank is Brazil’s largest digital bank and its second largest overall.
Nubank, Wise partnership launch details
At launch, this partnership will power Nubanks’s new global account and international debit cards for Nubank’s ‘Ultravioleta’ (premium tier) customers. Customers will be able to hold USD & EUR, and spend with local currencies in 200 countries and territories around the world with the card. To date, Wise has issued more than one million Wise cards within 15 months of its launch in Brazil
Steve Naudé, Global Managing Director for Wise Platform said: “Partnering with Nubank, one of South America’s largest financial services providers, is another major milestone for Wise Platform. Through this partnership, we’re helping Nubank customers access fast, transparent payments and the ability to easily manage money across currencies. Across the sector, we are seeing a real push from banks and financial institutions to provide their customers with best-in-class international payments services.
“By working with Wise Platform, banks are able to achieve this in a matter of months or even weeks. We’re thrilled to be working with Nubank. It joins a growing list of major financial services providers, including Shinhan Bank, Bank Mandiri, BPCE and IndusInd.”
