Embedded payments solution provider, NMI, has released NMI Payments. The company describes the release as a comprehensive embedded payments solution for software companies, independent sales organisations and payment professionals. The NMI Payments platform integrates within existing applications and payment solutions. The aim is to offer a flexible, modular approach that expedites and streamlines payments. The solution allows partners to manage the full merchant and client payment life-cycle.
Optimising and automating payment processes means that merchants can be onboarded quickly, ready to start accepting payments in minutes.
In addition, NMI partners have the flexibility to choose from a variety of processors and shopping cart options. These are embedded directly into their applications and can adjust these capabilities based on their merchants’ needs. The modular design quickly scales as business needs evolve. The ability to white label or embed payments gives partners control over their brand and product throughout the payment process.
Vijay Sondhi, Chief Executive Officer at NMI said: “Our company mission is to provide our partners with payment capabilities from sign-up to pay-out in minutes. By managing risk, optimising monetisation and offering revenue-sharing models, we can support our partners wherever they are on their payments journey, no matter the size or expertise of the business. The launch of NMI Payments reaffirms our promise to deliver unparalleled value through flexibility, modularity and choice, ensuring our partners are equipped with the tools to thrive and expand in the ever-evolving world of payments.”
