Nexi to achieve zero emissions by 2040 image credit: shutterstock

Nexi is strengthening its commitment to decarbonisation. Specifically, it is targeting zero emissions by 2040. In addition, it aims to educe absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030.

The group’s sustainability goals have been approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF). It urges companies worldwide to half their emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“The commitment to sustainability and the fight against climate change represents an absolute priority for institutions, wider society and investors. But also, for companies like Nexi, who can play an important role in improving the ecosystem in which they operate.

Nexi net zero 2040 target: 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement target

In 2021, Nexi committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. That is ten years ahead of the target established by the Paris Agreement. This is in the framework of a wider process to integrate ESG targets in its business. The transformative actions will involve our whole value chain, from our facilities and data centres to the use of renewable energy and the mobilization of our suppliers. Our business will become more sustainable and environmentally friendly. It is in the interest of all our stakeholders, with a positive impact on the whole industry,” said Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO Nexi Group.

Nexi commits to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions – those generated directly by business operations – by 42% by 2030, starting from the 2021 baseline. It also commits to increasing annual electricity supply generated by renewable sources from 51.7% in 2021 to 100% by 2030.

Nexi mobilises suppliers to adopt reduced CO2 targets

Nexi is also committed to decarbonising its supply chain by mobilising its suppliers to adopt CO2 reduction targets.

Finally, in the long term, the group is committed to achieving net zero by 2040. It is reducing absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions by 90% and using carbon credits to offset the residual emissions.

Nexi Group’s decarbonisation project is also in line with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. This is according to the 2015 Paris Agreement.