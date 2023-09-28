Nexi recognised as an Adobe gold-level technology partner. Source: Shutterstock.com

Nexi, the European PayTech, has now been recognised as a gold-level partner in the ADOBE Technology Partner Program. The pan-European partnership provides plug-and-play payment solutions for Adobe Commerce customers. Adobe Commerce merchants will be able to access Nexi’s localised payment solutions in Italy, Poland and across the Nordic and DACH regions.

The partnership will make it easier for merchants to provide a suite of personalised payment options for their customers. Pairing Adobe Commerce’s omnichannel capabilities with Nexi’s payment solutions, which span both online and in-store transactions, enables merchants to deliver a seamless shopping experience across all channels. This comes shortly after Nexi and Intesa Sanpaolo launched Italy’s first SoftPOS solution. The solution allows merchants to use their smartphones and tablets to accept payments made by their customers using contactless cards. The solution also covers most major payment schemes.

Goals for a cashless Europe

Nexi is playing a significant role in driving the transition to a cashless Europe. In doing so, Nexi’s goal is to make digital payments simpler, faster and safer for everyone. This partnership is one that Nexi hopes will expand its scale, geographical reach and abilities further and take it closer to its cashless goal.

Omar Haque, Head of Group E-commerce at Nexi, said: “Adobe Commerce’s innovation and vision aligns perfectly with our mission to drive the digital transformation of European commerce. Together, we’re helping mid-market and enterprise merchants grow and scale. Adobe Commerce through its flexible and scalable commerce platform and Nexi through our checkout solutions and highly local payment solutions.”

Jason Knell, Senior Director, Content and Commerce Partners at Adobe, responded positively by saying: “We are happy to partner with Nexi for local payment solutions across Europe. This will further enhance the value for Adobe Commerce customers in the region, while driving international growth.”