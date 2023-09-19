Intesa SanPaolo, Nexi launch Italy’s first SoftPOS solution image credit: shutterstock.com

Intesa Sanpaolo and Nexi have launched SoftPOS. The innovative solution allows merchants to use their smartphones and tablets to accept payments made by their customers using contactless cards. This covers all the main schemes (PagoBANCOMAT, BANCOMAT Pay, Visa, V-Pay, Maestro, Mastercard). In addition, it includes payments via digital wallets (eg Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Huawei Pay).

SoftPOS is an app that the merchant can associate with a device in a few simple and secure steps. The app can also send digital receipts directly to the customer.

The product developed by Nexi is now available as a preview for Intesa Sanpaolo customers. It says that SoftPOS is ideal for mobile businesses, freelancers and businesses offering home delivery. In addition to the benefit of digitising receipts, it allows the merchant to accept digital payments securely on a device that is used every day.

The use of a smartphone or tablet also allows the merchant to have another checkout point in addition to the main one. This reduces wait times and queues for payments and leaves more time to manage customers during the purchasing process.

SoftPOS can be used as the main POS or an additional point of sale. For those who are already customers, it can also be configured as a support POS. This can quickly be activated directly from the Nexi Business portal.

Intesa Sanpaolo: 16 million cards, over 800,000 POSs

In recent years Intesa Sanpaolo has focused its efforts on accelerating digital payments. As part of this, it has introduced functional innovations to make mobile one of the key channels in customer interactions. The push for technological evolution represents a lever for the bank’s digital transformation in the payments sector. The bank has more than 16 million cards and transaction volumes involve around 800,000 direct and indirect POSs. Its 2022-2025 Business Plan envisages further growth, increasing digital payments by 50% to around 75 million in 2025 from 51 million in 2021.

For Nexi, a leading PayTech in Europe present in over 25 countries, the launch of SoftPOS in Italy is a further step in the implementation of its market development strategy alongside its partners by leveraging its European scale and proximity to customers in different geographical areas in which it operates. The new product fully responds to the specific needs of Italian merchants to have a simple and secure solution available that allows them to accept digital payments on any occasion, via a tool for everyday use such as a smartphone or tablet.

Claudia Vassena, Head of Sales & Marketing Digital Retail at Intesa Sanpaolo, said: We strongly believe in the value that the new SoftPOS solution can offer our customers. It does not require additional terminals and offers a fast digital payment process solely through their smartphones and tablets. It is a flexible, dynamic acceptance tool, ideal in terms of ease of access and security.

“As the leading bank in the country, we work closely with businesses, even small ones. This launch is in addition to Crescibusiness, a €5bn plan at a national level aimed precisely at companies operating in trade, tourism and crafts. Intesa Sanpaolo provides them with liquidity, guaranteed financing and advanced solutions for digital payments, with the added bonus of reimbursing POS micropayment fees.”

Italy launch follows Germany, Greece and Hungary

“SoftPOS Nexi, as simple as an app and as secure as a POS. It is the innovative solution that allows merchants to make the most of the opportunities offered by digital payments in terms of speed, convenience, security, in complete mobility inside and outside the point of sale,” added Filippo Signoretti, Merchant Solutions Director Italy of Nexi.

“After the successes recorded in Germany, Greece and Hungary, the launch of the product in Italy represents a further important result of our investments in technology and innovation as a leading PayTech in Europe. For us, it remains a priority to make technologically cutting-edge services and products available to our partners and the markets that concretely support the digitalisation of the country.”

SoftPOS will initially be available for smartphones and tablets running the Android operating system.