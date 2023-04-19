Nexi Greece, a member of Nexi Group has entered a partnership with environmental pressure group Greenpeace. Specifically, Nexi Greece will provide payment security services that meet the highest standards of data security and compliance to ensure the protection of Greenpeace supporters’ payment data. The solution replaces the valuable payment data of Greek Greenpeace supporters with unique identification symbols (tokens) across card, remote and mobile payments. Nexi says that this preserves full payment functionality in a completely secure way. Moreover, the token can be used throughout the payment process instead of the original data. This avoids the exposure of sensitive data and enables the easy protection and storage of card numbers in Nexi’s certified data centres.

Nexi describes its Tokenisation Solution as an easy-to-implement, comprehensive payment card security solution. It is designed to prevent the growing threat of payment card theft and reduce the risk of data breaches. This allows Greenpeace to ensure the full security of its supporters’ data. In particular, it reduces the risk of data theft or fraud, in compliance with all payment security requirements, including PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard).

Tokenisation: a powerful tool for enhancing payment security

“In today’s world, where data breaches and cyber threats are becoming increasingly common, payment security has become a top priority for businesses across all industries,” said Dionysis Grigoratos, Managing Director at Nexi Greece. “Tokenisation has emerged as a powerful tool for enhancing payment security. Nexi’s innovative solution enables businesses like Greenpeace to replace critical card data with tokens, while the actual sensitive payment information will be stored in our protected infrastructure. This solution allows clients and partners to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements and focus on their core businesses by relying on Nexi for payment security.”