Nets and BNPL outfit, Klarna, have partnered to offer Klarna’s payment methods to Nets’ Nordic merchant customers.
Klarna’s flexible payment options will be integrated into the Nets checkout for e-commerce merchants in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. This will further solidify Nets’ position as a leading payments gateway provider. Specifically, it enables its merchant partners to seamlessly offer consumers access to Klarna’s popular payment methods, without the need for multiple technical integrations. Consumers who wish to pay with Klarna can choose to do so with a range of BNPL and instalment products.
“We strive to facilitate flexible, safe and convenient payments for consumers shopping online,” said Johanna Tell, Head of Nordic e-commerce at Nets. “We know from experience that conversion rates at checkout heavily rely on the availability of consumers’ preferred payment methods. Klarna is many consumers’ preferred payment method across the Nordics. So, its addition to the Nets e-commerce platform will deliver more choice and convenience, while increasing conversion rates for merchants.”
Björn Bryngelson, Country lead Sweden, added: “Klarna and Nets have both been integral to the rapid development of the Nordic e-commerce landscape for decades. We are thrilled that our partnership with Nets – a major player in the Nordics – will now enable merchants to offer Klarna’s flexible payment options to consumers, without the need for multiple complex technical integrations. It’s a win-win for all – Klarna, Nets, merchants and most importantly, consumers.”
Nets is part of European paytech Nexi Group with scale, capabilities, and geographic reach to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. Klarna has over 150 million global active users and handles 2.5 million transactions per day.
