Netcetera, PayTabs partner to offer secure payments in MEASA

Swiss payment firm Netcetera has formed a strategic partnership with PayTabs to provide secure and advanced payments solutions in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The partnership is backed by Netcetera’s 3-D secure (3DS) acquiring server platform, which is designed to facilitate social commerce, digital and improved payment gateways throughout MEASA.

It is expected to modernise PayTabs’ 3DS server by offering customised payment processing solutions.

The 3DS tools of Netcetera are designed to help PayTabs provide authentication and user identity verification.

It will make online payment easier on a number of devices including computer, tablet and mobile, as well as help avert card fraud, stated Netcetera.

PayTabs VP, SaaS divisional head Taff Morris said: “This is a great step forward for our business.

“E-commerce is booming in the MEASA region and having a secure acquiring solution is a key part of guaranteeing customers seamless, yet secure payments.

“The collaboration has been smooth, and we look forward to continuing it.”

Currently, multiple freelancers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as banks and merchants use PayTabs’ solutions to conduct payment processing and other related activities.

Certified by PCI, PayTabs solutions are presently in use across various MEASA markets. Plans are on to add new emerging and frontier markets into the firm’s areas of operations in the future.

Netcetera senior business development executive Jad Bejjani said: “Carrying out this project successfully has meant bringing a new dimension of security to online payments in a B2B context.”

In June this year, Netcetera announced a collaboration with Qenta Payment to enhance cashless payments in central and eastern Europe.

Based in Austria, Qenta is a payments services provider that offers an interface for e-commerce payment systems that can be integrated into traders’ payments processing network.