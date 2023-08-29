Mondu partners with Spryker credit: shutterstock.com

Mondu has agreed a new partnership with Spryker, the composable commerce platform.

Mondu will be available as a payment partner enabling Spryker’s clients to offer flexible payments to their B2B buyers. Mondu’s Buy Now, Pay Later solutions available to Spryker customers include payment upon invoice, SEPA direct debit and installments.

According to Spryker, it enables companies to create the best commerce experiences, connecting them with hundreds of API-based modules that enable them to build the perfect website for their clients. Mondu will now be available via Spryker’s API modules. As a result, customers can design a payment experience that perfectly matches the expectations of their clients.

Mondu and Spryker: shared vision of efficient innovation

Matthias Letzelter, head of partnerships. Mondu, said: “Our partnership with Spryker is as an ideal fit for us. This is due to our shared mission to help other businesses focus on growth. We both support B2B companies in scaling their online sales through the best online experience for their customers. Spryker has built a great platform to create a wonderful ecommerce journey. With Mondu, that journey continues with the best payment experience. Combined, we can help businesses super charge their sales, increase revenue, improve cash flow and operational efficiency.”

Manishi Singh, SVP App Composition Platform at Spryker, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Mondu to the Spryker partner ecosystem. Our shared vision of efficient innovation will enable businesses to improve their customer experience while maintaining the flexibility needed to adapt to changing customer needs. By joining together Mondu’s seamless payment solutions and Spryker’s best-of-breed composable commerce approach, enterprise customers can anticipate an unparalleled purchasing experience.

“This partnership highlights our commitment to creating an expansive community of partners to provide enterprises with the tools and support they need to accomplish their current and future business goals.”

Mondu launched in 2021 in Germany

Mondu started in 2021 in Germany and launched a Buy Now, Pay Later B2B solution for merchants and marketplaces. Its flexible payment solutions include net terms and installments for online checkouts as well as in-person and telesales.

Mondu is available to business customers in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. Mondu recently launched to buyers only in the French and Belgium markets, with further expansion planned later this year.