Global payment technology and mobile point-of-sale outfit Miura Systems has launched the Miura Android Smart POS payment device. MASP leverages the collaborative open-source world of Android to make application development and ongoing management simple, seamless and secure. According to Miura, MASP implementations utilise MPI, its payments application programming interface. It supports Android platform software development kits, plus Miura’s hardened security platform, remote key injection, and remote software and device management capabilities. With MASP, bank acquirers, payment service providers, independent software vendors and the merchants they serve can streamline fully-integrated cloud point-of-sale migrations with a mobile payment strategy based on Android.

“MASP devices are fully-featured and highly customisable for smart POS integrations,” said Fred Nelson, VP, North American channel development, Miura. “We are excited to help businesses open new horizons by implementing an enriched POS and payments solution focused on delivering business critical services alongside day-to-day payments.”

Miura says that it delivers business critical functionality beyond payments. Moreover, MASP expands what is possible at the point of interaction. It powers high volume customer-facing solutions wherever they’re needed, supported by lightning-fast quad-core performance, a high quality five-and-a-half-inch touchscreen display, built-in printer, rear-facing camera, all at an extremely competitive price point.