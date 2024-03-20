Micropayment and Tink team up image credit: shutterstock

Micropayment, has partnered with payment services and data enrichment platform, Tink. The payment processor is adding Pay by Bank to payments offering. Operating primarily in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, Micropayment works with merchants across multiple industries. These include fundraising and non-profit, digital services, gaming and entertainment.

Micropayment solves individual challenges with a consulting approach. It says it removes the friction of payments software implementation and operational payment management.

Micropayment has launched Tink’s Pay by Bank product for merchant checkouts, working together on promoting and growing the adoption of this payment method across Europe. Pay by Bank is now live for Micropayment merchants across the DACH region. In addition, it plans to leverage Tink’s pan-European connectivity even further in the future.

A seamless experience for merchants and consumers

Pay by Bank is an online payment method that lets consumers purchase goods and services by initiation payments directly from their bank account to the seller’s account. This account-to-account payment method provides a secure and streamlined experience. In addition, it allows merchants to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Thomas Knoth, CSO at Micropayment said: “Tink is a leading provider of PIS and AIS solutions. Our collaboration with them has been nothing short of exceptional. Their team has consistently demonstrated a commitment to providing top-notch support and a willingness to accommodate our requests for product enhancements. This level of attentiveness and responsiveness has been instrumental in our ability to offer a solid Pay by Bank solution.

“The DACH region is a key market for us. Tink`s dedication to serving merchants across various industries has been invaluable. Their payment method offers consumers the speed, reliability, and security they expect.”

Thomas Gmelch, DACH Payments Director at Tink added: “The DACH region presents an enormous opportunity for Pay by Bank to make a tangible difference to merchants serving all kinds of industries. Collaboration with Micropayment has got off to an excellent start. We are gaining traction in a highly competitive landscape, by offering merchants with a payment method that offers everything a consumer has come to expect – familiarity, speed, reliability and convenience.”