The payment ecosystem will include Amman Bus and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). Credit: Mitchell Johnson on Unsplash.

Payments giant Mastercard has teamed up with Jordan’s Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and Network International to introduce the country’s first transit payment ecosystem.

Leveraging Mastercard’s Payment Gateway Services (MPGS), the planned ecosystem will facilitate digital payments across various public transport network run by GAM.

The payment ecosystem will include two of the three public transport systems in the capital city, including Amman Bus and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

It will not cover privately owned public buses plying in Amman, which is home to over five million residents.

Amman Bus currently operates 135 buses on 27 routes in central Amman, while BRT runs large-capacity articulated buses on specific routes with plans to transport over 315,000 passengers daily in future.

The new collaboration helps Mastercard to fulfil its strategic target to work with government and private agencies to speed up the use of digital payment in important sectors, including transit and education.

Mastercard country general manager in MENA Central Adam Jones said: “Mastercard has been an architect of innovative urban mobility solutions and transformative transit experiences for over a decade.

“As public transport is often one of the areas where cash is used the most, we are keen to advance digitalisation in this space by offering innovative alternatives to cash payments.

“Our contactless transit solutions currently keep over 250 cities moving, and Amman is the latest addition to our network.”

Last month, Mastercard announced a partnership with Bahrain-based fintech and payment service company Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay) to improve the country’s online checkout capability.