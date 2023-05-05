DiversityInc names Mastercard top for diversity, recognising its efforts to ensure opportunity at all levels of the company and harness a wider range of skills and experiences for greater innovation and impact.

“Everyone gains when we build a world that’s inclusive,” says CEO Michael Miebach. “Our commitment to bringing in — and listening to — more perspectives helps us avoid natural blind spots. It gives us command of the full picture. That’s good business sense.”

Mastercard moved to the top spot this year after being ranked second in 2022. It is also recognised in the organisation’s specialty lists. Specifically, it ranks first for Asian executives, second for board of directors and fifth for female executives.

“We believe in creating an environment where every voice is heard and every person feels valued,” says Chief Inclusion Officer Randall Tucker. “By driving intentionally inclusive innovation, we can better serve our customers and communities. We believe that by championing diversity, equity and inclusion, we contribute to a more resilient and more successful organisation.”

DiversityInc Top 50: 7 banks featured

US Bank ranks number 11 in the top 50 and is the highest rated bank. Toronto Dominion (number 20) and KeyBank (22nd), Capital One (28) also perform strongly. Ally (31), Wells Fargo (32) and State Street (38) are the other US-based banks to feature in the top 50 ranking.

DiversityInc says that its Top 50 Companies for Diversity represents the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America. The ranking assesses the performance of companies in six key areas of workplace fairness. The ranking aims to provide a trusted measure of employer and investor data transparency, equitable human capital outcomes for US employers and the effectiveness of fairness strategy, policies and practices.