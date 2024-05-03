Mastercard is partnering with SingleView to empower businesses and advance digital transformation. The aim is to give businesses greater access to corporate and commercial solutions powered by SingleView technology.
The strategic agreement will see the two partners work closely together to enable enterprises in the Kingdom to unlock the value of data safely and securely. Leveraging Mastercard’s technology and SingleView’s comprehensive suite of advanced offerings, the partnership will advance the transformation of B2B corporate solutions. In turn, this will create even more opportunities for businesses across the region.
“The advent of exciting new technologies presents businesses across the region with fantastic growth opportunities,” said Maria Medvedeva, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia & Bahrain, Mastercard.
“Today, data plays an even more important role in empowering enterprises to become more efficient. We have partnered with SingleView to harness the power of insights to the benefit of our partners and the businesses we serve. We aim to leverage our resources to pioneer first-of-their-kind commercial and corporate solutions that support businesses to optimise their financial performance.”
Agreement to accelerate digital transformation of financial services in the Kingdom and beyond
Abdulrhman Alarifi, CEO, SingleView, added: “As a company committed to empowering businesses to drive profitability, increase customer engagement, and attain long-term success, we are delighted to have partnered with Mastercard. At a time when businesses are faced with increasingly complex challenges, we believe working with an innovation-driven partner such as Mastercard will be key to unlocking potential, providing enterprises a competitive advantage through the unique combination of our respective resources. Ultimately, we aim to make the most of our solutions and Mastercard’s technology to boost businesses’ productivity.”
Mastercard’s partnership with SingleView is fully aligned with the objectives of region’s national strategies such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
