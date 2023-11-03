Mastercard partners with Live Nation image credit: shutterstock.com

Mastercard has agreed a multi-year partnership with Live Nation, the prominent live entertainment company. The deal acknowledges the significant role music plays in people’s lives. Music is a universal passion and Mastercard said 78% of global live concert goers view music as a fundamental part of who they are.

Mastercard said it will connect over 100 million cardholders with their greatest passion – music – in new and thrilling ways. Specifically, the deal grants exclusive access to concert presale tickets, premium seats, and various unforgettable VIP experiences through priceless.com. The partnership will enhance the diversity of product benefits already available for Mastercard cardholders. This includes everyday value offers like ridesharing, food delivery, online shopping and access to Priceless Experiences for travel and wellness.

“At Mastercard, we’re constantly seeking new ways to enrich our cardholders’ lives, in moments big and small,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer for Mastercard. “Like nothing else, music excites us, inspires us and unites us. In partnership with Live Nation, we’re delighted to bring our cardholders closer to their passion for music through this extraordinary set of benefits.”

Live Nation partnership benefits Mastercard cardholders in 19 markets

Beginning 1 January, eligible Mastercard cardholders will have access to these exciting new benefits in 19 geographies. Participating markets include Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and the UK. Benefits will be available through priceless.com.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mastercard and help their cardholders experience their favourite artists like never before,” said Russell Wallach, Live Nation Media & Sponsorship’s Global President.

“Our partnership will not only create lifelong memories for Mastercard cardholders. It brings tremendous marketing support to artists and shows, fostering an enduring connection with audiences for many years.”

Priceless Planet Coalition

This partnership also builds on Mastercard’s commitment to doing well by doing good. It supports the Priceless Planet Coalition whose goal is to restore 100 million trees. Guided by Conservation International and World Resources Institute, the Priceless Planet Coalition engages businesses and consumers to take collective actions to fight climate change.

In collaboration with Mastercard, Live Nation will help empower cardholders to make a positive impact on the planet. It provides opportunities to donate to restore a tree when they purchase concert tickets during certain Mastercard presale events.

Mastercard is a long-time supporter of the music industry. Building on its sponsorships of the GRAMMY Awards, Latin GRAMMY Awards and BRIT Awards, Mastercard has created countless innovative. This includes Priceless Experiences connecting fans and artists. The brand also launched an album, “Priceless,” through a collaboration centred on mentoring rising artists.

