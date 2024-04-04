New Mastercard cardholder benefits to enhance health & wellness, travel and lifestyle rewards image credit: shutterstock

Mastercard has announced new credit card benefits for consumers and small businesses. Specifically, it is working with leading health & wellness, travel, and lifestyle brands to help bridge the gap between everyday essentials and enriching experiences.

New offerings include Alo Moves, Booking.com, HealthLock, Instacart Business, Lyft, MoviePass and ResortPass. Mastercard says that the collaborations bring value in areas where consumers and small businesses frequently spend. The initiative adds to the existing portfolio of meaningful rewards and benefits that Mastercard cardholders already enjoy.

According to Mastercard research, 87% of American consumers say they look forward to redeeming their credit card rewards. Moreover, the prospect of rewards influences most consumers’ purchasing decisions.

Enhancing overall value to cardholders

To address the demand for meaningful rewards and benefits, Mastercard has partnered with Booking.com, Lyft and ResortPass to provide unique benefits that support peace of mind and maximum value across all aspects of a trip.

This incorporates where cardholders stay, to how they get there and the experiences they enjoy while at the destination. Other new partnerships with Alo Moves, HealthLock, Instacart Business, and MoviePass can help cardholders save money and time across wellness memberships, healthcare, online shopping grocery delivery at home and work, as well as cinema subscriptions.

“From savvy shoppers to ambitious entrepreneurs, Mastercard provides a full complement of valuable benefits to help cardholders simplify their daily routines, fuel their passions, and enhance their lifestyles,” said Seema Chibber, executive vice president of North America Product and Engineering at Mastercard.

“In today’s dynamic market, credit card rewards and benefits remain pivotal for consumers and small businesses. They offer unparalleled value and financial flexibility, while driving loyalty and responsible spending.”

Cardholder rewards and savings specifics

Booking.com: Eligible Standard, World and World Elite Mastercard consumer credit card cardholders and Mastercard BusinessCard and World Elite Mastercard for Business credit cardholders will receive up to 7% off pre-paid bookings of accommodations made at booking.com.

HealthLock: All eligible consumer credit and small business Mastercard cardholders will receive complimentary access to HealthLock’s Medical Claim Monitor service and a 90-day premium upgrade to HealthLock’s Medical Claim Saver. After the 90- day free trial, cardholders can continue with the Medical Claim Monitor at no cost or opt-in to the premium services.

Lyft: Eligible World Elite Mastercard consumer credit cardholders and World Elite Mastercard for Business small business credit cardholders will receive 10% off all scheduled rides to the airport. Lyft will automatically apply the credit to the eligible ride.

Alo Moves: Eligible World Elite Mastercard cardholders will receive 50% off Alo Moves, the award-winning, on-demand holistic wellness platform. Cardholders enrolled in the offer for Alo Moves will be eligible to receive 300 bonus points to Alo Access, Alo’s Loyalty Program.

MoviePass: Eligible Standard Mastercard cardholders who are new to MoviePass will receive a 50 % discount off the first two months of a Standard or Premium MoviePass subscription plan.

ResortPass: Eligible World Elite Mastercard consumer credit cardholders will receive a $30 statement credit, and eligible World Mastercard consumer credit cardholders will receive a $20 statement credit, on all ResortPass bookings of $200 or more for pool, spa, and amenity access at hotels and resorts.