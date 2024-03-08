Mastercard is extending its footprint in the music space. Specifically, it has unveiled the second season of its Artist Accelerator programme. This year’s Accelerator is tailored to meet the surging demand for live music seen in 2023. It includes a new partnership with OnesToWatch, a global music discovery platform for emerging artists of all genres. This will unlock incredible new experiences for artists, fans and mentors alike.
Beginning in April, Mastercard, in partnership with OnesToWatch, will launch a live touring series. Artists will benefit from opportunities including live performances, mentorship from industry experts such as Este Haim from well-known sister trio HAIM, and educational bootcamps on technologies like Web3 and Generative AI. Participants will hone their skills for merchandising, marketing and promoting themselves in digital and physical spaces, mastering emerging technologies to create, collaborate, and monetise their work as they grow their fan bases.
“Having a successful career in today’s dynamic music industry demands an entrepreneurial mindset. From the screen to the stage, the second season of the Mastercard Artist Accelerator is designed to help artists thrive in this dynamic digital era,” said Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar. “Through programmes like the Accelerator, brands can unite passion and purpose to lift artists up, as we enrich the fan experience.”
OnesToWatch: proven launchpad for the next wave of talent
“We’ve helped propel icons like Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, the Marias, Conan Gray, and Ashe onto the global stage,” said David O’Connor, Founder of OnesToWatch. “Together with Mastercard, we’re giving artists opportunities, tools and the guidance they will need to build a sustainable and successful career. At OnesToWatch, there is nothing that fills us up more than championing and fostering the growth of young artists, paving the way for them to become the headliners of the future.”
The first artist to join the second season of the Artist Accelerator is Asha Imuno. The 22-year-old is an artist, producer and songwriter from California.
Fans can collect the second season limited-edition Mastercard Music Pass NFT. When claimed, the Music Pass gives fans access to exclusive content and experiences throughout the year. This includes concerts for select pass holders, behind-the-scenes content and the opportunity to engage with Mastercard’s Pass to Priceless platform.
