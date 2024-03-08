Mastercard Artist Accelerator kicks off second season image credit: shutterstock

Mastercard is extending its footprint in the music space. Specifically, it has unveiled the second season of its Artist Accelerator programme. This year’s Accelerator is tailored to meet the surging demand for live music seen in 2023. It includes a new partnership with OnesToWatch, a global music discovery platform for emerging artists of all genres. This will unlock incredible new experiences for artists, fans and mentors alike.

Beginning in April, Mastercard, in partnership with OnesToWatch, will launch a live touring series. Artists will benefit from opportunities including live performances, mentorship from industry experts such as Este Haim from well-known sister trio HAIM, and educational bootcamps on technologies like Web3 and Generative AI. Participants will hone their skills for merchandising, marketing and promoting themselves in digital and physical spaces, mastering emerging technologies to create, collaborate, and monetise their work as they grow their fan bases.

“Having a successful career in today’s dynamic music industry demands an entrepreneurial mindset. From the screen to the stage, the second season of the Mastercard Artist Accelerator is designed to help artists thrive in this dynamic digital era,” said Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar. “Through programmes like the Accelerator, brands can unite passion and purpose to lift artists up, as we enrich the fan experience.”

OnesToWatch: proven launchpad for the next wave of talent

“We’ve helped propel icons like Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, the Marias, Conan Gray, and Ashe onto the global stage,” said David O’Connor, Founder of OnesToWatch. “Together with Mastercard, we’re giving artists opportunities, tools and the guidance they will need to build a sustainable and successful career. At OnesToWatch, there is nothing that fills us up more than championing and fostering the growth of young artists, paving the way for them to become the headliners of the future.”

The first artist to join the second season of the Artist Accelerator is Asha Imuno. The 22-year-old is an artist, producer and songwriter from California.

Fans can collect the second season limited-edition Mastercard Music Pass NFT. When claimed, the Music Pass gives fans access to exclusive content and experiences throughout the year. This includes concerts for select pass holders, behind-the-scenes content and the opportunity to engage with Mastercard’s Pass to Priceless platform.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download