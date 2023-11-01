Mastercard and EedenBull launch market first offering in APAC region image credit: shutterstock.com

Mastercard and Norwegian fintech EedenBull have launched a cards and spend management platform designed specifically to help SMEs to process their spending and payments more efficiently. The collaboration represents a first of its kind offering for the APAC region.

Specifically, this is the first time that a payments network in Asia Pacific is collaborating with a fintech to support a white-labelled Expense Management System (EMS) and Card Management System (CMS) solution for SMEs.

Collaboration extends existing Mastercard, EedenBull partnership

The tie-up represents an extension of the two firms’ existing partnership. Mastercard will refer EedenBull’s Q Business platform to its extensive network of customers issuing cards to SMEs in the region. The service will be available to issuers immediately, initially in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia. It will then expand region-wide.

SMEs often struggle to find solutions that will help them go digital and optimise their processes. A recent Mastercard report on SMEs surveyed 10,000 business owners in 24 countries, including five countries in Asia Pacific. It found that 69% of respondents said that a seamless and frictionless digital experience is critical to their business.

Q Business provides a one-stop AI-powered digital platform that gives SMEs full visibility of operational spend across the business. Q Business simplifies expense management and payment handling, and gives real-time insight into transaction patterns. This allows SMEs to issue, manage and oversee cards for their employees via mobile and web, ensuring transparency and control over expenditure, and driving improved business operations.

For card issuers, the partnership provides them with a digital card management system. Designed specifically for SMEs, this will help them to add more value to their business banking relationships with their SME customers. In addition, EedenBull will handle all Q Business integration work for issuers. This includes setting up the branded solution, carrying out issuer sales training and managing support for their SME customers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Q business: unique AI-powered card and spend management platform

Sandeep Malhotra, executive vice president, products & innovation, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, said: “SMEs in Asia Pacific want to run their businesses with the same degree of simplicity and always-on digital convenience that they enjoy in their personal lives and look to their banking partners to provide them with seamless digital solutions in areas such as business finance and cash-flow management. EedenBull’s Q Business platform can answer this call.”

Nicki Bisgaard, CEO, EedenBull, added: “We are partnering to bring Q Business, our unique AI-powered card and spend management platform, to Mastercard issuers in key Asia Pacific markets. This innovative solution is available through mobile apps and web interfaces. It empowers SMEs to efficiently manage payments across their organisations. SMEs are essential to global economies but often lack access to cutting-edge payment technology. Q Business provides business owners with enhanced visibility and control over financial processes. This ultimately increases card issuance among employees.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up