Mastercard teams up with CinemaPlus image credit: shutterstock

Mastercard and CinemaPlus, the Azerbaijan cinema chain, have agreed a strategic partnership. As part of the deal, CinemaPlus will rebrand as CineMastercard. According to Mastercard, the tie-up symbolises a new era of cinematic experiences combined with unparalleled payment innovations.

A new name for a new experience

The rebranding to CineMastercard is more than a name change. It aims to represent the fusion of two industries, entertainment and financial technology, to enhance the consumer experience. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to leverage technology to make life more convenient, enjoyable, and rewarding.

The decision for CinemaPlus to adopt the Mastercard name signifies a deep strategic alignment between both entities. Mastercard’s expertise in creating cutting-edge payment solutions aligns with CinemaPlus’s mission to provide outstanding entertainment experiences.

This partnership will unveil a host of innovative features. These include seamless transactions, enabling faster and safer purchases of tickets and concessions. Additionally, exclusive benefits await Mastercard cardholders, offering them access to special deals, priority screenings, and unique experiences at CineMastercard venues. Mastercard will maintain its offering of exclusive consumer promotions to its cardholders via CineMastercard. Cardholders will receive a 10% discount on all ticket, food, and beverage purchases throughout the year.

Furthermore, cardholders will benefit from unique campaigns tailored to cinema events like the Cannes, Berlinale, and Venice Film Festivals, sponsored by Mastercard on a global scale. These campaigns are designed to connect cardholders with exclusive offers all year round.

A vision for the future

“The rebranding to CineMastercard and our partnership with CinemaPlus are pivotal moments for Mastercard. We are enhancing the movie-going experience, making it more rewarding and accessible. Cinema is an important passion point for Mastercard. We aim to bring Priceless experiences to consumers within the cinema ecosystem,” said Emil Zeynalov country manager of Mastercard Azerbaijan.

