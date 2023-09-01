MarPay launched by Pointspay credit: shutterstock.com

Global loyalty solutions provider, Pointspay, has launched its new MarPay concept to be used exclusively on its platform. The term MarPay combines three principles of business: marketing, payments and loyalty. Through this combination, Pointspay says it gives companies the ability to grow profits in a unique and targeted way. That is, by joining loyalty programmes with a global network of advertisers and payment providers.

Pointspay addresses the common issues advertisers are regularly dealing with. And ensures they can get the most from their customer interactions. MarPay allows advertisers to market directly to consumers with loyalty balances. These can help boost average order value and conversion. The firm says that customers feel more inclined to spend increased amounts when combining their available cash with the stored value of their loyalty points.

Through Pointspay’s unique technology, loyalty partners and advertisers can offer customers the opportunity to pay in a variety of manners. This includes a split of loyalty points & cash, leveraging Pointpay’s two, global points-plus-cash patents.

Pointspay: customers’ average basket value increase by +30%

Pointspay aims to tackle and evolve the current challenges that consumers face when it comes to payments and loyalty such as intuitive use of points and greater opportunities to earn and spend points instantly. By providing these varied opportunities to spend & earn, businesses that utilise Pointspay see their customers’ average basket value increase by upwards of 30%.

In a recent activation, a partner working with Pointspay saw a 232% increase in e-commerce revenue, a 194% rise in redeemed loyalty points & a 277% increase in cash spent from members of the loyalty scheme between April & May when using the new MarPay technology.

Dominic Hofer, Founder and CEO of Loylogic Group, said: “MarPay is the cultivation of years of dedication and innovation from the teams at Pointspay. Our commitment to evolving the loyalty process has led us to the creation of this industry-leading product. We’ve seen incredibly positive results to date since we have rolled it out to our clients and their customers.”