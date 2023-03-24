The deal helps Mangopay to boost its payment portfolio and pay-in capabilities. Credit: Gilles Lambert on Unsplash.

Mangopay, a platform-specific payment infrastructure provider, has purchased Dublin-based payments technology firm WhenThen for an undisclosed sum.

WhenThen facilitates payment acceptance and allows global online business to automate their payments.

The deal is expected to bolster Mangopay’s payment portfolio and pay-in capabilities.

The integrated technologies of both firms will offer marketplaces and platforms with intelligent payment and smart routing across various payment methods via a no-code interface.

It will also enable platforms to increase local conversion rates, add new modes of payment at checkout, safely store and access customer card data as well as automate transactions using a central payment insights and operations dashboard, among others.

With the deal, WhenThen’s whole team and products become part of Mangopay and will run under the name of Mangopay.

WhenThen co-founder Kirk Donohoe has joined Mangopay’s executive committee to serve as chief product officer.

Mangopay CEO Romain Mazeries said: “As the platform economy continues to grow, creating amazing payment experiences remains a key factor for our customers and prospects.

“Acquiring WhenThen enables Mangopay to rapidly accelerate its payment capabilities whilst providing the best payment experiences in the market. It represents a strategic asset for our growth plans, following the acquisition of Nethone in 2022 that strengthened our fraud capabilities.

“We are committed to serving our loyal customers, such as Vinted, LeBonCoin, Chrono24, Wallapop and many others, with enhanced features and modular technologies that best meet their needs.”

The latest development comes shortly after Mangopay extended its partnership with online payment company PayPal to deliver improved payment offerings.