The renewed strategy will allow GiftRound to operate Mangopay’s e-wallet modular technology, adding further protection and security before funds reach the end receiver.

GiftRound is an online service that helps people collect money for group gifts. With over 800,000 users, it requires a payment provider that

can manage complex payment flows.

Mangopay’s API provides GiftRound with security and fraud

prevention services, as well as anti-money laundering and KYC processes.

Craig Forsythe, CEO and founder of GiftRound, said: “Having started this journey with Mangopay in 2018, we’re delighted to continue working together. Payment flows are crucial for us as we work on maintaining our high levels of growth by listening to our customers to improve their payment experience on our platform.

“It is key for us to work with a trusted partner, and we know that crowdfunding payment flows are part of Mangopay’s DNA. Mangopay will enable us to process multiple payment flows daily in the safest way possible, and we look forward to continuing to grow a reliable, secure service with our trusted partner”, Forsythe added.

Founded in 2013, Mangopay has offered payment solutions to over 2,500 platforms and marketplaces. In March, the company renewed its alliance with PayPal, allowing marketplaces to personalise their payment process through single integration.

“Our modular and flexible payment infrastructure is a necessary asset for platforms, especially as they look to further improve their payment operations, user experience and scalability”, said Luke Trayfoot, chief revenue officer at Mangopay. “We are proud to support GiftRound on its payment journey and help their customers organise gift collections quickly and easily. The UK represents a key growth market for Mangopay, and having national partners such as GiftRound is fundamental for our expansion in the market”, he continued.