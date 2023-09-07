Mangopay teams up with Kriya credit: shutterstock.com

Mangopay, a platform-specific payment infrastructure provider is teaming up with Kriya. The fintech platform from Kriya offers seamless access to B2B payments and credit, with instant decision-making. The companies say they their cooperation will allow Mangopay B2B marketplaces to easily build a dynamic payment experience that aims to remove friction and keeps business flowing.

As the B2B marketplace industry continues to grow, the payment experience remains a key differentiator. Partnering with Kriya, says Mangopay, underscores its dedication to spearheading innovations in the fintech sector. Kriya’s commitment to facilitating seamless access to B2B payment and credit options resonates with Mangopay’s drive of providing a streamlined, state-of-the-art payment infrastructure. Business customers can enjoy a checkout experience tailored to their preferred payment methods and flexible terms. Meanwhile, platforms receive upfront payment, ensuring a more secure transaction. Enhancing Mangopay’s pay-out capabilities with a key credit checkout solution is a significant step in driving global growth for marketplaces.

This partnership is designed to deliver a comprehensive proposition, adept at managing the multifaceted payment flows intrinsic to B2B operations. This includes immediate payment options, deferred payment collections, efficient disbursement of funds to vendors, and the meticulous handling of marketplace operator commissions. With Kriya, business buyers can purchase goods and Pay Later for up to 90 days. At the same time, sellers receive payment upon the shipment of goods, making Kriya payment method a beneficial tool for the cash flow management of both sellers and business buyers.

‘Frictionless access to payment options’

“Mangopay, in its strategic alignment with Kriya, reaffirms its dedication to pioneering advancements in the fintech sector, said Luke Trayfoot, Chief Revenue Officer at Mangopay. Kriya’s commitment to facilitating seamless access to B2B payments and credit resonates with Mangopay’s ethos of providing a streamlined, state-of-the-art payment infrastructure.”

“B2B e-commerce is growing rapidly. Many marketplaces and merchants need a new suite of payment and credit options to let their business flow”, added Anil Stocker, CEO & co-founder of Kriya. “Our partnership with Mangopay, a leading player with extensive reach in B2B marketplaces, positions us to deliver a better customer experience to Mangopay’s merchants. This partnership is a great example of two leading fintechs working together to better serve B2B marketplaces by offering them frictionless access to payment options.”.

In August, Mangopay, agreed a strategic partnership with composable commerce platform, Spryker.