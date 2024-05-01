Malaysia credit and charge card market to grow by 8.2% in 2024 image credit: shutterstock

The Malaysian credit and charge card market is forecast to grow by 8.2% to reach MYR230.5bn ($50.5bn) in 2024, supported by rising consumer spending, according to GlobalData, publishers of EPI.

GlobalData’s Payment Cards Analytics reveals that credit and charge card payments by value in Malaysia registered a robust growth of 12.7% in 2023. A developing payment infrastructure, a growing e-commerce market, and a rapid shift towards cashless payments are further driving the adoption and usage of credit and charge cards among Malaysians.

Poornima Chinta, Lead Banking and Payments Analyst at GlobalData, said: “Credit and charge cards are the most preferred payment card in Malaysia, accounting for over 60% of total card payments by value in 2023. Malaysians are increasingly using credit and charge cards for payments, with the frequency of payments per card standing at 77.3 times in 2023, compared to 31.2 times for debit cards. The country’s developing payment infrastructure, rising consumer awareness, growing merchant acceptance, and value-added benefits associated with credit and charge cards are supporting this growth.”

This high credit and charge card usage is driven by growing POS terminalisation. Malaysia has a robust card acceptance network, with 26,228 POS terminals per one million individuals in 2023, which is higher compared to its peers including China (25,513) and Japan (20,867).

GlobalData 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey

To further drive card acceptance among merchants, payment providers are launching all-in-one POS solutions for SMEs. In July 2023, payment service provider Qashier launched QashierX2 which enables SMEs to accept payments via payment cards and mobile wallets. In addition, the Malaysian central bank is gradually reducing interchange fees to encourage merchants to accept card payments. Effective from 1 January, 2023, the central bank capped interchange fees for credit cards at 0.6%.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Chinta added: “Rising e-commerce payments are also contributing to the growth in credit and charge card usage as these cards are increasingly preferred for payment of e-commerce purchases, accounting for 16.8% share in 2023, according to GlobalData’s 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey.”

To further encourage credit and charge card payments and cater to the growing demand for Buy Now Pay Later, banks are also now offering flexible payment options in the form of instalments. For instance, UOB Malaysia offers the 0% Instalment Payment Plan, enabling users to convert their purchases into monthly instalments without any interest rates.

Chinta concluded: “Credit and charge card payments are increasing in Malaysia, a trend that is anticipated to continue over the next five years. The economic growth, rise in consumer spending, and growth in e-commerce payments, coupled with government initiatives will continue to push credit and charge card payments usage in Malaysia.

“Subsequently, the credit card payments market in Malaysia is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2024 to 2028, to reach MYR301.3bn ($66.1bn) in 2028.”