Liberis is partnering with DNA Payments to offer pre-approved funding to its merchant customers in the UK and Europe. DNA Payments provides customer and payments experiences to businesses, helping them receive payments online or via card terminals. To support its SME customer base of 65,000, it will work with Liberis to provide embedded finance solutions as an additional service to their customers.

Lloyd Hutchinson, CCO at DNA Payments said: “We wanted to increase the lifetime value that we can offer our customers, The next step was to support them with their funding needs. With a trusted provider such as Liberis leading this expansion to our services, we are able to take away the confusion that our customers face when looking for reputable, reliable, and efficient funding options.”

Personalised funding options

The partnership encompasses integrated payment and lending options offered as an additional service within DNA Payments’ platform. Its customer data will be optimised and analysed by Liberis to offer personalised funding options. These solutions will be white labelled within the platform to ensure customers can access funding sources they trust and recognise.

Pedram Tadayon, CCO of Liberis added: “We’re incredibly proud to be offering our embedded finance services to DNA Payments. It is one of the UK’s fastest growing payment providers. Their dedication to their customers, a majority of whom are small business owners, is something that we are passionate about at Liberis. The partnership is a perfect match.”