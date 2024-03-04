Koxa launches new embedded finance integration with PNC image credit: shutterstock

Koxa has launched a new embedded finance integration with PNC Bank. The collaboration will deliver an embedded banking experience to PNC clients using the Workday Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

With the integration, PNC’s corporate and commercial banking clients will be able to retrieve real-time balance and transaction information. It also means they can submit, approve and reconcile payments. This will all be available from inside their ERP system using the PINACLE Connect for Workday integration.

“PNC is a recognised leader in providing a wide range of embedded finance capabilities. The Workday integration helps us continue to create efficiencies for our clients by delivering the power of our Treasury Management platform within the systems they use to run their businesses,” said Howard Forman, executive vice president and head of Digital Channels for PNC Treasury Management.

“Our Workday integration, powered by Koxa, is further proof of our commitment to deliver modern technology to help our clients manage their cash position and automate manual financial processes.”

Koxa Co-founder and CTO Camellia George added: “We are ecstatic to collaborate with PNC. They have developed a reputation as forward-thinkers in this market. And they have built a leading infrastructure to support the future of treasury banking. Our joint Workday solution brings a better treasury experience to Workday clients.”

PNC Treasury Management offers a platform of innovative, end-to-end technologies that help clients implement a cohesive cash management system. In recent years, PNC Bank has launched other embedded banking experiences for its clients through its API developer portal and PINACLE Connect integrations. This is built on the foundation of its commercial and corporate banking platform, PINACLE.

