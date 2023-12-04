Klarna and Adyen – Adyen becomes acquiring bank image credit: shutterstock

Payment platform, Adyen, is strengthening its global partnership with Klarna. The BNPL fintech, which now designs itself as an AI powered global payments network and shopping assistant, will benefit from Adyen’s acquiring capabilities to simplify card payments for its 150 million consumers and 500,000 retail partners globally.

Adyen has offered Klarna’s suite of payment methods, including their BNPL options to Adyen consumers for over ten years. Now, for the first time ever, Adyen assumes the role of acquiring bank on behalf of Klarna’s different consumer offerings. The extended collaboration starts in Europe, North America, and Asia in 2024. Adyen will, as a payment provider, help Klarna make more seamless payments for Klarna’s 150 million users worldwide.

Klarna has launched its payment and shopping services all over the world. Adyen says that its technology will make payments easier in a global context. With the help of Adyen’s financial technology platform, Klarna can further concentrate their efforts on delivering the best possible shopping experience to consumers worldwide.

Adyen global ambition: to create seamless payments at scale regardless of market

The partnership with Klarna highlights Adyen’s ambition to provide global enterprises within the digital economy with the tools to create seamless payments, scalability and consumer journeys regardless of their market, sales channel or business vertical.

“Klarna has, in many ways, revolutionised the digital shopping experience. I am proud to say we are now joining forces in a partnership set out to simplify payments and shopping in our respective areas of expertise. Adyen’s financial technology platform combined with Klarna’s various consumer offerings will raise the standard of payments and consumer experiences worldwide,” said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and co-CEO, Adyen.

Sebastian Siematkowski, co-founder and CEO, Klarna, added: “Adyen is a world-class financial technology platform for businesses with global ambitions. It aligns seamlessly with Klarna’s role as the preferred payments network and shopping assistant for consumers and retailers worldwide. In our journey towards strengthening our global commerce offerings, Adyen will play an integral role as our trusted partner.”

Adyen: a rollercoaster 2023, revised targets and share price recovery

Adyen has endured something of a rollercoaster 2023. It set out a revised set of targets of net sales growth at its investor day last month, Specifically, it is now forecasting growth in the low to high 20s in average annually up to 2026.

It had previously forecast revenue growth between the mid 20s and low 30s. It revised down its EBITDA margin to above 50% from a margin of above 65%.

The market response was immediate with Adyen’s share price rising by 35%. It is now down by only

The Adyen share price recovered markedly and is now down by only 14% for the year to date. In early October, the share price was down by 50% YTD.