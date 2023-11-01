JCB International and financial infrastructure platform, Stripe, will expand their existing partnership to Europe, Singapore and Hong Kong. The collaboration will provide new growth opportunities for all of Stripe’s e-commerce merchants in those areas by welcoming JCB’s cardmembers.
JCB and Stripe: initial tie-up in Japan in 2017
The two firms’ initial partnership was established for the Japanese market in July 2017. Since then, JCB and Stripe have worked together to strengthen the collaboration into other regions, from the US and Canada, to Australia and New Zealand. In this latest extension, Stripe has also added JCB to its default payment scheme for merchants in the UK and Ireland in August 2023. And for merchants in other European countries, Singapore and Hong Kong in October 2023.
Yoshiki Kaneko, President & CEO JCB International Co., Ltd., said: “We’re excited to announce our expanded relationship with Stripe, one of the fastest growing and key acquiring partners in the world. Stripe’s global presence and innovative technological solutions make them an ideal choice for e-commerce merchants who value secure and fast transactions. Through this partnership, we believe we can offer an additional and valuable payment options to our cardmembers.”
Jeanne DeWitt Grosser, global head of partnerships at Stripe, added: “With today’s updates, JCB and Stripe are making it easier than ever for global businesses to sell to customers in Japan and across Asia. We’re excited that our longstanding partnership with JCB continues to deliver new, tangible benefits to internet businesses and JCB cardmembers alike.”
