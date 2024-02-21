JCB and The Bicester Collection expand partnership image credit: shutterstock

JCB International and Value Retail, creator and operator of The Bicester Collection, have agreed an expansion of their partnership for another two years. The extended collaboration follows the success of an initial three-year partnership. The offering will be available in eight luxury shopping destinations across Europe. With the increase in international travel, the extension of this collaboration provides new growth opportunities.

In line with JCB’s commitment to expand card acceptance across Europe, the partnership initiated in April 2019 has played a pivotal role in fostering growth. Beginning with JCB Card acceptance at boutiques in Bicester Village (London) and La Vallée Village (Paris), JCB Card acceptance has progressively extended to additional villages across Europe.

51% y-o-y growth in spending by JCB cardholders at The Bicester Collection

Over the past two years, this collaboration has resulted in 51% y-o-y growth in spending by JCB cardmembers at The Bicester Collection, as of June 2023. In addition, JCB Card acceptance has expanded to an additional shopping destination, Maasmechelen Village (Brussels).

As well as increased acceptance opportunities for cardmembers, the partnership will offer more special promotions and savings for JCB Cardmembers. The luxury Villages’ brand partners stand to gain from increased spending by cardmembers from the Asia-Pacific region into Europe. This includes top-spending countries and territories such as Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines and South Korea. In addition, emerging countries and territories such as India, Vietnam, Laos, and Bahrain, characterised by an uptick in spending, present a promising avenue for brands to explore new revenue streams. JCB says that the partnership serves as a strategic conduit for brands to engage with the valuable clientele that JCB Cardmembers represent, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.

Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd, said: “Our partnership with The Bicester Collection has been a great success over the past three years. We are thrilled to extend it for another two years. This expansion allows us to continue to offer our valuable cardmembers exclusive benefits and increased spending opportunities at luxury shopping destinations across Europe.”

Graham Stanford, Director of Partnerships, B2B, The Bicester Collection added: “We are delighted to support our brand partners further through the expansion of our partnership with JCB and its 156 million cardmembers. At The Bicester Collection we are committed to providing magical experiences for our guests, 46 million in 2023. As international travel grows, we look forward to serving more JCB Cardmembers and to creating ever-more memorable experiences for them on their travels in Europe.”

