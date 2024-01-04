Intergiro has announced a new partnership with Silverflow, a cloud platform for global card processing. This move will allow it to offer its clients enhanced card network functionality, increased processing efficiency, and access to card scheme data.
Intergiro is a Swedish fintech company that provides a financial ecosystem for innovators, disruptors and digital builders. This includes a financial toolkit that bundles card processing, card issuing and banking tools into a single API. It works with company’s such as Fundof, Quickbit, MediaCube, Eco2wallet, Kevin, Volt, Coinpayments, Decta and Transfergalaxy. The cooperation with Silverflow underlines Intergiro’s continuous growth with current and new merchants and partners over the years.
Silverflow’s platform is already trusted by many payment service providers and acquirers. This strategic alliance represents a significant step forward for Intergiro, particularly at a time when digital merchants are seeking ways to enhance their payment processing capabilities. The collaboration not only adds acquiring capabilities to Intergiro’s financial offering but also complements its digital issuing and bank account services by providing detailed reporting.
Silverflow to power Intergiro’s processing back-end
Last year, Silverflow announced a partnership with Buckaroo, following Buckaroo’s merger with SEPAY. Additionally, Silverflow is an existing partner of Deutsche Bank, perhaps the company’s most prolific partner to date.
Johan Ryer, CCO of Intergiro, said: “The payments landscape is constantly evolving and it’s more important than ever for our merchants to have access to the latest technologies being rolled out by the card networks. Silverflow’s platform is bringing some of the latest card scheme innovations to Intergiro at pace and easily accessible, which will enable our clients not only to save costs but also meet the payment processing needs of new digital businesses.”
Anne Willem de Vries, CEO and co-founder of Silverflow, spoke positively about the partnership. She commented: “We are very excited about our new partnership with Intergiro. We are looking forward to powering Intergiro’s processing back-end and bringing our easy-to-use platform, data capabilities, and the latest card scheme innovations to Intergiro’s merchants.”
