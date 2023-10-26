Buckaroo and Silverflow announce partnership. Source: Shutterstock.com

Buckaroo, payment service provider offering online and in-store payment solutions to corporate organisations and SMEs, and Silverflow have announced their partnership. Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform designed for today’s payment needs. The partnership is focused on Silverflow’s Card processing platform.

This comes after Buckaroo’s recently completed a merger with SEPAY. This merger expanded their omnichannel payment solutions for customers in early September 2023. Silverflow will provide it with acquirer processing solutions to support Buckaroo’s innovation push and allow them to scale their acquiring solution through Europe and beyond.

Anne Willem de Vries, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverflow said: “We are excited to be partnering with Buckaroo, who has been a frontrunner in payments since 2005. Buckaroo’s spirit of innovation is aligned with our own and we are looking forward to partnering with them to provide merchants with the technology and payment solutions they need and require for carrying out modern business processes.”

Buckaroo’s plans for growth

Buckaroo was searching for a payment processing solution, highlighting their search for one that is agile, innovative, and provides robust data and functionality. The company is hopeful that Silverflow fits the bill and that its cloud-based API platform is what Buckaroo is looking for. The combined payment knowledge and expertise of both companies will ensure a fast, cost-effective deployment. This partnership is hoped to meet Buckeroo’s merchant growth plans.

Maurits Dekker, CCO of Buckaroo: “Partnering with Silverflow is the next step in creating a more complete and unified card acquiring service. With the solution of Silverflow, there is no third-party involvement anymore. This results in a secure, balanced, and fast payment process for merchants.”

Buckaroo positions itself as an omnichannel payment service provider, which Silverflow is uniquely situated to assist with by leveraging in-house acquiring expertise and a state-of-the-art acquirer processing platform. It plans to have a first go-live with Silverflow in November 2023, with expansion planned for the first quarter of 2024.

