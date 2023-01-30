Worldline is extending its long-standing partnership with Dutch international bank ING. Worldline will handle debit and credit card issuing and processing for ING across multiple countries, based on the signed agreement for a multi-year period.

Under the extended agreement, ING is outsourcing issuing processing operations to Worldline. Worldline will help ING focus on its core expertise, ultimately supporting the bank’s growth ambitions. ING operates its card issuing business in multiple countries and outsources issuing services of their business. Outsourcing such services allows banks and other financial institutions to better focus on areas of their business that provide added value for their customers, lowering their operational costs and maximising resources.

Worldline and ING: cooperation dates back over 30 years

ING and Worldline have been cooperating in the fields of issuing and acquiring for more than 30 years. The extension and expansion of the existing partnership reflects the competence of Worldline to provide innovative, secure and reliable payment solutions. For example, in addition to supporting the cards businesses, Worldline also operates a platform to process online payments in the iDEAL standard for ING and nearly all other Dutch banks.

Alessandro Baroni, Deputy Head of Financial Services at Worldline, said: “ING and Worldline have been partners in various countries for over three decades. We are very proud that ING is not only prolonging this partnership but also extending the number of countries and services. By outsourcing card issuing processing services to us, ING can focus on creating value for their customers by re-inventing digital journeys. This agreement highlights Worldline’s unique position in being able to support banks in their outsourcing strategy. Not only the Netherlands, but across Europe – and beyond.”