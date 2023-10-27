inDrive has added a new payment solution to its app in Brazil, dLocal for Platforms. This is dLocal’s payment infrastructure for marketplaces. Platforms’ goal is to allow for the fastest and easiest way to accept payments and disburse funds to sub-accounts within a single solution. inDrive has recently launched its all-in-one product in Brazil to employ cashless solutions for its riders and drivers.
Brazil is the first location globally that inDrive has implemented a cashless solution. By utilising dLocal for Platforms, it’s now possible to collect and disburse funds through local and alternative payment methods, like PIX, for drivers and riders alike. Previously, drivers needed to top up their in-app wallet, rider payments would go to them and then inDrive would take out their percentage. Now, the process is straightforward. When a rider pays, it goes straight to inDrive and inDrive then issues the drivers’ payouts.
Alexander Akhmataev, inDrive’s Latin America Director, said: “We are excited to bring a modern cashless solution to our Brazilian drivers and riders, made possible by our partnership with dLocal. This is a significant step for us as it marks inDrive’s first implementation of a direct cashless solution globally.”
Offering localised payments across South America
inDrive and dLocal have committed to offer localised payments since 2019, starting in Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru. By the end of 2021, the partnership extended to over 20 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
Diego Halegua, Head Account Management, EMEA, dLocal, commented: “Enabling InDrive to penetrate the cashless vertical was the obvious next step in our successful partnership. We want to make sure we are accelerating their global expansion. Onboarding new users and drivers from across Brazil and offering them seamless signup experience is now an essential part of their payment strategy as well.”
dLocal developed Platforms to overcome the process of receiving and distributing cross-border payments to numerous accounts and sub-accounts. It has benefited such places as online marketplaces, ride-sharing and social media eCommerce. dLocal for Platforms enables businesses to accept payments on behalf of their users, split the payments between one or more users, deduct costs as needed and hold funds until payout.
