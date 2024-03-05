IDEX Biometrics and Accomplish Financial are bringing to market a biometric payment programme to help the visually- and memory impaired. The programme will first launch in the UK, where a global fintech will bring to market an accessible payment solution for the visually impaired and other customer groups with special needs.
The biometric payment programme will accelerate IDEX Pay biometric card launches. This programme is a direct response to the European Accessibility Act 2025, the call to action for businesses to be more inclusive, with an imperative to introduce accessible payment solutions.
Over 1m Brits suffering from dementia
In the UK alone there are 2 million visually impaired. In addition, there is a growing group of 11 million elderly (65+), as well as more than 1 million suffering from dementia today.
Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics said: “IDEX Biometrics is committed to bringing trusted biometric authentication solutions to everyone. Our collaboration with Accomplish brings to market a solution that makes it easier and more secure to pay for the visually- and memory impaired. It removes the obstacles of remembering PINs and avoiding the issue of “tap code to glass terminals”. Digital inclusion is critical for economic growth and a key priority for all: EU governments, interest organisations and corporations”.
Guy Raymond El Khoury, Founder of Accomplish Financial, added: “We are delighted to leverage the advanced technology from IDEX Biometrics for payment cards. It helps solve real issues faced by a significant portion of the population. Ensuring everyone is included should be a core responsibility of all financial service providers. In the ever-evolving digital economy, it is sometimes overlooked that certain groups are underserved. Our intention is to continue making it easier yet safer to use a payment card and wish to increase confidence for all users. This project is especially satisfying as it simultaneously encompasses two of our core values. Making the world a better place by doing good and offering the payment industry the most innovative products possible.”
